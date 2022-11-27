Lakers News: Anthony Davis Wishes He Got A Video Tribute From Pelicans Like Lonnie Walker IV Did From Spurs

In the absence of LeBron James, it was Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV who really stepped up to bear the offensive load for the Los Angeles Lakers. And with LeBron James returning to the court in the Lakers’ recent win against the San Antonio Spurs, that remained the same.

Davis led the Lakers with 25 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks while Walker added 18 points and three steals in his first game back in San Antonio since leaving for the Lakers in free agency this summer. With it being his first game back, the Spurs put together a video tribute for Walker that played during the game, something Davis thought was great and well-deserved.

Davis spoke to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell after the game and praised Walker for his recent play while adding that he wishes he received a similar video tribute that Walker got from his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“He’s (Lonnie Walker IV) been unbelievable for us. On both ends of the floor, came out hot. Obviously first time back at home, probably a little emotional, they gave him a tribute. Wish I had one of those. But it’s good to play back in your old team’s city. And played well, and get a win… It’s good that they give him a tribute and celebrated him tonight.”

Of course the circumstances surrounding Davis’ exit from New Orleans were much different than Walker leaving San Antonio. Davis infamously requested a trade from New Orleans, informing them in the middle of the 2019 season that he had no intentions of signing an extension. Furthermore, Davis’ agent Rich Paul revealed this information to the public.

The Pelicans actually began sitting Davis out of games down the stretch of the season and Davis famously showed up to the season finale wearing a shirt with the phrase ‘That’s all folks.’ Needless to say, things were far more contentious than was the case with Walker and the Spurs.

All that being said, however, Davis does deserve some sort of tribute as he is still the best player in the history of that franchise and did lead them to their lone playoff series victory. Perhaps in the future, once things have died down a bit more, that will be the case.

Patrick Beverley praises Anthony Davis for anchoring Lakers on both sides

In the meantime, Davis is enjoying his best stretch of basketball in years as he has carried the Lakers on both sides of the court and veteran Patrick Beverley has taken notice and is proud of his teammate.

Beverley noted that Davis is playing at an extraordinary level right now, anchoring the Lakers offensively and defensively. Beverley would add that he hopes this level of play continues on for a long time going forward.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!