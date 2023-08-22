Lakers News: Anthony Edwards Names Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal In All-Time Starting Five

Former No. 1 overall pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards has become one of the best young players in the NBA in his short three-year career. While Karl Anthony-Towns was the face of the franchise for most of his career, it seems that the consensus is the Timberwolves are now Edwards’ team. Last season, the 6’4″ guard averaged 24.6 points on 46% from the field and 37% from 3 on 7.3 attempts. Scoring is something that comes naturally to Edwards.

With the Los Angeles Lakers having to make drastic changes at the trade deadline, they miraculously were able to climb out of the 13th seed to the seventh spot to participate in the Play-In Tournament against the eighth-seeded Timberwolves. Edwards would struggle with the defense of former teammate Jarred Vanderbilt as the Georgia product would only score nine points on 3-for-17 shooting and 0-for-9 from 3 in a loss against the Lakers.

But there is no denying the talent that Edwards possesses as he is bound to be better in postseason situations as his career goes on. He has been showing up big for Team USA this summer and most recently dropped 34 points in a comeback win against Germany to close out their exhibition schedule. However, the 22-year-old revealed his all-time starting five which included two Lakers greats, via Hatedzs:

Anthony Edwards “ Top 5 “ “ & of course who? “ Y’all know who his goat is?🙂 pic.twitter.com/ILbOJg20Hu — 𝟑𝟓 ✰ (@Hatedzs) August 20, 2023

During the summer, all-time starting fives have seemed to be the consistent question asked to NBA players. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden were two notable players who shared their respective lineups and both featured Lakers legends. Now Edwards, joins Curry and Harden by including Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in their starting fives along with Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant.

Bryant is arguably one of the most dynamic scorers since Jordan and O’Neal was the most dominant center that the league has seen. Bryant and O’Neal provided plenty of highlights throughout their playing time together, despite their differences with one another, and were able to accomplish a three-peat winning it all in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

The Lakers have been a successful and historic franchise known for having their stars throughout the decades. It has become hard to have an all-time starting lineup without a player who’s worn the purple and gold at some point in their career.

Curry calls himself best point guard ever over Magic Johnson

Now that Curry has revealed his all-time starting five, he has now come out to say that he’s the best point guard ever over Lakers legend Magic Johnson. This has been more and more of a debate as Curry won more championships throughout his career, but there is an argument to be made for Curry and for Johnson, judging by accolades.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!