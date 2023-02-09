Lakers News: Anthony Proud Of ‘Well-Deserved’ LeBron James After Breaking Scoring Record

Throughout his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has been linked with his superstar partner, Anthony Davis. The two came together ahead of the 2019-20 season and would go on to lead this franchise to an NBA Championship in their first year together.

Since then, the overall success hasn’t been ideal due to injury, but the two have grown to be extremely close over the years. As such, Davis had nothing but praise for his Lakers teammate in all aspects following LeBron breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

“It’s been great,” Davis said when asked about being James’ teammate. “He’s been a big part of our team’s success, a big part of my success, a leader in all kind of ways, all kind of facets of the game on and off the floor. A great human being, a family guy. He checks all the boxes. It was definitely well-deserved. He put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this game so I’m just honored to be able to witness a lot.”

LeBron has undoubtedly sacrificed a lot throughout a 20-year career that will likely still continue on for a few more years as he has shown that he is still amongst the NBA’s elite players. But as for the moment itself, Davis called the moment a surreal one for his close friend, but one that is well-deserved.

“It was a great feeling, a great moment,” Davis added. “Like I said, well-deserved to a guy that’s put so much work into the game on and off the floor. He does so much for the game of basketball of the floor and obviously his numbers and accolades individually speaks for itself on the floor so it was a surreal moment.

“Everybody was definitely happy for him and Crypto was packed tonight. It looked like it did pre-COVID and it was good that 20,000-plus was able to witness that and us as a team were able to witness that as well.”

LeBron hitting that fadeaway to take over the record is a moment in time that no one will ever forget. From Davis and the rest of the Lakers to all of the legends, celebrities and fans who were in attendance and everyone watching around the world, it was an absolutely special thing to witness.

Anthony Davis says Lakers have to just win games

Unfortunately for James, Davis and the Lakers, this special moment came in a loss as the Lakers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the playoffs still in reach, these are the games the Lakers can’t afford to lose and when asked what the Lakers need to do turn things around, Davis didn’t have any specifics, just to win.

“Win games. Simple,” Davis said. “They shot the ball extremely well. That was our coverages, but guys made shots. Hats off to them, tough shots. We just got to win games, it’s very simple.”

With the Western Conference being so crowded, the Lakers can find themselves right in the thick of things with a good 10-game stretch. But the team will have to come together to make that happen.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!