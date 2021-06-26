Lakers News: Artist Jonas Never Unveils New LeBron James Space Jam Mural

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ work off the basketball has almost become as prominent as his work on it. Now he is set to truly crossover into the movie world with his starring role in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’

The film will likely be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer and James is looking forward to re-introducing the movie to this generation of children, especially with how influential the original was when it released in 1996.

As usual, anything James does will garner plenty of attention as he is such a prominent figure and in this case, his new movie inspired one Southern California artist. Jonas Never took to his twitter page to reveal a new mural featuring LeBron and his Looney Tunes co-stars:

Just finished this one for @KingJames& the new @spacejammovie on Windward Ave in Venice Beach 📸: @MattInLosAngele pic.twitter.com/PBrl8Vi61D — Jonas Never (@never1959) June 24, 2021

The mural is absolutely gorgeous featuring a photo-realistic James and many of his Space Jam teammates. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, the Tasmanian Devil, Tweety Bird, Wile E. Coyote, the Roadrunner, Sylvester the Cat and Porky Pig are all prominent in the piece.

Never has been putting out some outstanding work as of late featuring different Southern California athletes. He gifted a piece to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after he won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and also did a piece of Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner that was part of the Topps Project70 baseball card.

Never also had a piece paying homage to hip-hop legend and Lakers super fan Ice Cube that was featured in a Fatburger and also featured Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Lakers fans are some of the best and most talented in the world and the number of beautiful murals throughout the area are proof of this. Never’s latest piece is another outstanding addition with showing a Lakers great in a bit of a different arena.

James talks ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Starring in this movie is something extremely important to James as he revealed in a recent interview.

James noted how much he loved the original movie when he was a child and his desire to bring it back for today’s generation. But the Lakers star also revealed that the fans will be learning a lot about himself in the movie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will release in theaters on July 16.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!