Lakers News: As Fan & Close Friend, Anthony Davis Excited To See LeBron James Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is on the brink of making history. He’s a handful of games away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history, a record many never expected to be broken.

LeBron’s picked up his scoring output in recent weeks. He’s averaged 33 points in January, including three 40-point games. He also dropped 47 points on his birthday against the Atlanta Hawks on the road, the most points he’s ever scored on his birthday.

Those explosive games have fast-tracked what is an eventuality — LeBron becoming the all-time scoring leader in the league. For teammate Anthony Davis, the moment that becomes a reality will be extra special because of the history between the King and him.

“Well, for me, I think it is great. I think watching him since I was younger, he’s been like a role model and idol type for me. We actually had a conversation when I first got here about how I used to go to his camp. I’ve always looked up to him,” he said. “Man, I wanted to take a picture with him and now we’re close friends and actually won a championship that year. It all comes full circle, but I’m pretty sure if you ask LeBron about what it means for him to break the record, I think he said something already that he never thought to do something like that but he’s more about winning.

“But if he, which is impossible, if he didn’t break it this year, he wouldn’t care. But I knew how he felt when he passed Kobe [Bryant], so to be No. 1, it’s definitely an honor to be a part of when the time happens and to see. He does things on the floor that’s unreal and probably only he can do and to witness that with his greatness and with his history, of course, I’ll see it, and I’ll take it in.”

LeBron is currently projected to break the record on Feb. 7 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. If he doesn’t break it then, the Lakers matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks two days later will be another chance.

Davis and James have clearly built a strong relationship through the years. When LeBron breaks Kareem’s record, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Davis is the first person to congratulate the King on the court.

Anthony Davis emphasizes he feels great after returning in win against Spurs

After just over a month away, Davis made his return to the Lakers on Wednesday. Though he looked rusty at times, Davis still finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in 25 minutes.

He said after the game that he felt great and his foot feels fine, which is a great sign after missing nearly six weeks.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!