Lakers News: Austin Reaves Admits Games Against Celtics Hold ‘A Little More Weight’

NBA Rivalry Week hasn’t disappointed as several exciting matchups have happened, though Los Angeles Lakers fans got a huge treat after the team blew out the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

The Lakers have been playing some inconsistent basketball the past few weeks, but they got up against the Celtics who sport one of the best records in the league. Los Angeles’ attention to detail and focus were playoff-level as they were clearly motivated to make a statement against the defending champions.

Austin Reaves had a strong performance, scoring 23 points to go along with six assists in the win. Following the win, Reaves discussed the two teams’ history and how he enjoys being part of their storied rivalry.

“I think all of us grew up watching all rivalry games. They always mean a little more,” Reaves said. “It doesn’t change when you’re a part of it. It actually probably grows even more. There’s been so many battles that the Lakers and Celtics have had in both franchises’ histories. I’m honestly just happy to be a part of it. That’s really it. I’d like to think that I compete the same way every single game.”

Reaves also acknowledged that while he gives his full effort every night, games against Boston mean a little bit more.

“I’d like to think that I play hard every single night but it is a rivalry game,” Reaves admitted. “Boston-Lakers always holds a little more weight to it and I think the whole group of the team, the energy, the feel around everybody even this morning in walkthrough was a little more. So I wanted to go out there and do my job and make sure I put my best foot forward to try to contribute to the winning.”

Although the rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics hasn’t been quite as exciting in recent years, there will always be extra juice and motivation when they face off because of their long-established rivalry.

While Los Angeles will happily take a regular season sweep of Boston, the fact of the matter is the only thing that truly matters is who is leading in total championships.

Anthony Davis explains how Lakers can be better against good teams

Anthony Davis has taken on more responsibility on both ends of the floor for the Lakers during the 2024-25 season and his play is crucial in every game. When it coms to playing good teams, Davis explained the team simply can’t beat themselves with turnovers and mistakes.

