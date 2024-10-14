Lakers News: Austin Reaves’ Ankle Feeling ‘Great’ But Unsure Of Preseason Plan

Austin Reaves is primed to have a big year for the Los Angeles Lakers during the upcoming 2024-25 season as head coach JJ Redick has already emphasized his plan for the guard to assume more offensive responsibility.

Reaves has become an integral part of the Lakers’ success and his versatility both on and off the basketball should help ease the pressure off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. During preseason, Reaves has shown a little more on-ball chops though he still remains at his best when he’s able to score within the flow of a possession.

Unfortunately, Reaves wasn’t available for the team’s first preseason win against the Milwaukee Bucks as he was held out due to an ankle injury. However, it wasn’t deemed serious as Reaves was initially listed as day-to-day with the injury.

After a recent practice, Reaves said he and his ankle are feeling good. “Great, feeling good,” Reaves said.

He also explained that he didn’t hurt his ankle on a specific play and that he and the team felt it was best to give it some rest.

“I don’t think it was a specific play, just woke up Monday morning after the Phoenix game a little sore. Get it 100 percent right before going out and competing because I have a hard time controlling myself when I play. Just 100 percent all the time, so just getting right, making sure that I’m in a good spot before I get back out there.”

As for Los Angeles’ last three remaining preseason games, Reaves said he expects to play though will wait to see if he’s 100 percent first.

“I will wake up and see how I feel tomorrow and we’ll see. I would assume I would play a little bit, but like I said I want to be 100 percent before going out there and playing 100 percent.”

Given that the regular season isn’t for another week, it would be wise for the Lakers and Reaves to play it safe with his ankle. Los Angeles has been marred by injuries the past few seasons, so there’s no point in risking Reaves at this juncture.

Fortunately, though, it sounds like he’ll be on track to play sooner rather than later.

JJ Redick happy with Austin Reaves’ defensive effort

Although Austin Reaves is known for his scoring ability, he’s also a capable defender who knows where to be on the floor. So far, head coach JJ Redick said he’s happy with what he’s seen from Reaves on the defensive end.

