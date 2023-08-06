Lakers News: Austin Reaves Appreciates LeBron James Coming To Work Happy Every Day

The 2023-24 season will mark Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ 21st year in the NBA, a remarkable accomplishment for arguably the greatest player of all time.

While other NBA legends managed to play in the league for that long, no one played at the level that James has been on. It’s uncharted territory for someone to be as effective as the King has been despite his age and the mileage on his body, and the Lakers are banking on him being able to continue to do so in order to raise banner No. 18.

For James’ teammates, it would be understandable if he ever came to practice or a game not in the best of moods considering how long he’s been in the league. But in an appearance on “ALL THE SMOKE” with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Austin Reaves said that’s never been the case:

“He acts like a damn kid. He acts like he’s 18. I never really see him in a bad mood. Always joking, laughing, having a good time and for someone that you put on a pedestal cause he’s done what he’s done for him to just be so personable. You could talk to him about anything, you can have good conversation with him, you can joke around like I said. The best thing about him is he comes to work every day happy.”

For as competitive as he is on the court, James has definitely showed his fun and childish side when the moment is right. There have been plenty of instances at practice of James messing around and drawing laughs or at games when he’s on the bench with the game in hand.

While James knows how to have a good time and get his teammates to join in, it shouldn’t take away from the fact that he is one of the hardest and most dedicated players when it comes to his craft. His approach to the game is a large reason why his jersey is going to be in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena but hopefully he’ll have brought home another title to Los Angeles before he calls it quits.

Austin Reaves excited to play for Team USA in 2023 FIBA World Cup

Like James, Reaves thoroughly enjoys playing basketball and has allowed more of his personality to come out on the court. Reaves will be suiting up for Team USA in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup and expressed how excited he is to be playing for his country.

