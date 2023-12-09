Lakers News: Austin Reaves Attributes LeBron James’ Incredible Play To Health

The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high going into the Championship game of the NBA In-Season Tournament as they demolished the New Orleans Pelicans to set up an exciting matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers beat the Pelicans, 133-89, putting together their most complete game of the 2023-24 season. The In-Season Tournament has felt like a playoff setting with the intensity and attention to detail from Los Angeles, and they’ll look to continue their strong play against an Indiana team that has been blitzing opponents on the scoreboard.

While Tyrese Haliburton is making a case as the next rising superstar, the Lakers have a strong counter in LeBron James, who looks like his vintage self. James had his best game of the tournament against New Orleans as he poured in 30 points in just 23 minutes of action.

Austin Reaves has enjoyed seeing James bounce back from the foot injury that limited him in the 2023 Playoffs and noted that his health is the biggest difference between now and then.

“He just looks healthy,” Reaves said. “He looks fresh. Spirits is great. He’s never in a bad mood. Always smiling. Joking. Laughing. Just being LeBron. And like I said, when one of your best players, your best player, acts like that, it trickles down to everybody else, and you always have a good vibe going around the locker room.”

James looked spry on the court and even took three charges defensively. Reaves acknowledged that the King’s effort on both ends inspired the him and the rest of the roster to compete. “Yeah, I mean, any time your best player sacrifices his body, takes three charges in the first half, especially with Zion coming down the paint, it sets a tone. That shows to everybody else how locked in he is to win this, and how locked in he is every game.”

With James playing at the level he is, Los Angeles has to be feeling good about its chances of winning the NBA Cup. The Pacers are a young team that’s playing with plenty of confidence, so fans are in a for a thrilling game.

D’Angelo Russell says winning In-Season Tournament would be big for him and Lakers

The Lakers look like a team that’s all-in on becoming the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament champions given how well they’ve played. D’Angelo Russell has been a key contributor in all their wins and admitted that winning would mean a lot for his legacy and the franchise’s.

