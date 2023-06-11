Lakers News: Austin Reaves Believes He Has Room To Grow As Leader

Austin Reaves’ rise from undrafted free agent to the Los Angeles Lakers’ third-best player in the 2023 NBA Playoffs is a fun story for fans and it’s going to end up in a massive raise for the 25-year-old.

Reaves is set to hit restricted free agency this summer, but by all accounts it seems that the Lakers are going to match just about any offer for him. Rob Pelinka previously spoke about Reaves’ importance to the young core of players they’ve assembled and that should be indication enough that he isn’t going anywhere.

On the court, Reaves showed improved skills from every level offensively as well as the tenacity and grit to hang with the best defensively. However, the guard acknowledge he’s got room to grow as a leader though he believes that’ll come with time.

“Yeah, for sure. I’ll never be someone that’s yelling on the court, screaming trying to get someone going. I’m more of a pull you to the side and talk to you, have conversations what you see what I see. But definitely, I would like to think I have a decent basketball IQ. See the game good enough that I can expand that as well. Obviously, we got two guys in Bron and AD that’s won championships. They’ve seen it all, so they’re more vocal than I am at this point but I feel like that’s something I can get better at alongside them, too.”

On a team that features James and Davis, Reaves doesn’t have to be the vocal or spiritual leader but that shouldn’t stop him from speaking up if he sees something. The best teams in the league have multiple leader who players respect, and there’s definitely a world where Reaves can fill that role on the Lakers.

As he continues to grow and develop, Reaves will naturally assume more cache and gravitas with the team. The former undrafted free agent’s trajectory is on the rise and it’ll be exciting to see where he goes from here.

Austin Reaves to play for Team USA in FIBA World Cup

Although the NBA Finals is currently going on, the NBA is also looking toward the next FIBA World Cup set to take place in the Philippines. The World Cup roster typically features some of the league’s up-and-coming talent instead of the superstars who normally represent Team USA at the Olympics.

In that vein, it looks like Reaves’ status is being recognized by the team as he’s been invited to join the Team USA roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!