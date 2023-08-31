Lakers News: Austin Reaves Believes Recent Success Is ‘Well-Deserved’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is having somewhat of a storybook year. In 2023 alone, he became a massive foundational piece for the team with his stellar play both before and after the Lakers overhauled their roster at the trade deadline.

That success in the regular season and the postseason earned him a four-year, $56 million contract in free agency to return to the Lakers. In the same summer, Reaves landed a signature shoe deal and became a member of Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. There’s no denying that things are breaking Reaves’ way in 2023 after he was an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Reaves, a very humble and selfless person and player on the court, was even willing to admit that a lot of his success is simply payoff from years and years of hard work, via Nicole Ganglani:

“This has been a very amazing year for myself and my family. A lot of good things have happened, but I feel like it’s kind of well-deserved. I feel like my whole life I’ve worked for this. I’ve never taken shortcuts, it’s always been the hard path. And I feel like I’m finally getting rewarded for everything that I’ve put into it so far.”

Reaves has undoubtedly earned everything that has come his way this summer. His journey from college to undrafted free agent to where he is at now in just a few years is incredible and almost unprecedented. He has not only changed his own life, but changed the lives of his family as well with his hard work.

And it doesn’t appear as though he has any interest in slowing down now, as he wants to continue to prove that he belongs on the NBA stage as a major rotation player. The Lakers are certainly giving him that opportunity this season.

Reaves shocked by World Cup roster spot

While he has certainly earned it with his level of play, the Lakers guard was still surprised to see Grant Hill reaching out to offer Reaves a spot on the Team USA World Cup 12-man roster. It’s a big achievement for any player, but especially one who has had to prove he belongs on every step of the journey.

Now he has the chance to fight for a world championship in the World Cup alongside some of the NBA’s best players. Then, he’ll return to the Lakers for another world championship chase.

