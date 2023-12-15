Lakers News: Austin Reaves Believes Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Has ‘Very Bright Future’

The Los Angeles Lakers recently got their first up-close experience of San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama and he put on an absolute show. The Spurs center finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, but the Lakers came away with the win led by the efforts of Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

Of course the matchup between Davis and Wembanyama got all of the attention with the Lakers’ superstar showing the rookie why he is considered one of the NBA’s premier bigs. But Reaves had his moments dealing with the Spurs rookie as well and came away extremely impressed.

Following the game, Reaves made note of being on the receiving end of one of Wembanyama’s six blocks and added that the Spurs rising star has a bright future in the NBA, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“I thought I had a wide-open layup in the first quarter I think, maybe second, thought I had a wide open left hand layup and next thing I know, it was going off the glass at a pretty high speed. It’s not just that he’s tall, he mobile, he’s got good timing, good hand-eye coordination to get his hands on those shots. So he’s a very interesting player and has a very bright future.”

As Reaves said, it isn’t just the size with Wembanyama, but the skill and timing he possesses at that size that makes him so difficult to deal with. He gave the Lakers fits in every way imaginable on both ends of the court and already looks like someone capable of fulfilling the vast potential he has.

The Lakers aren’t done dealing with him yet as they take on the Spurs in San Antonio once again Friday night. Reaves, Davis and the rest of the Lakers will have to be at their best in hopes of overcoming this unique talent and getting another victory.

Victor Wembanyama studied Lakers’ Anthony Davis before coming to NBA

In facing off with Lakers superstar Anthony Davis, Victor Wembanyama went head-to-head with a player he studied prior to coming over to the NBA. It makes sense as Davis is an extremely mobile and skilled two-way big man who impacts the game in multiple ways.

The Spurs phenom admitted that Davis was someone he studied in the past and called it a great experience to face-off with the Lakers star now and looks forward to many meetings in the future.

