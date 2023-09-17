Lakers News: Austin Reaves Believes Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Eventually Be In MVP Race

The FIBA World Cup has come and gone with Team USA finishing with no medal. USA crushed exhibition and group play but met their maker in the final two games of the tournament in Germany and Canada.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was one of the key parts of the USA roster being able to provide much-needed energy and effort off the bench. Reaves was the second leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards in the semifinal game against Germany with 21 points on 70% from the field and 4-of-5 from 3. However, Team USA lost to Germany 113-111.

Falling short of the gold, USA had to shift their minds to the Bronze Medal game against Canada. The Canadian team featured a handful of NBA talent in Lu Dort, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dwight Powell, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Canada won in an overtime thriller 127-118, led by Brooks scoring 39 points, followed by Gilgeous-Alexander with 31 points.

USA’s lack of size and experience caught up to them but serves as building blocks for these players moving forward in their young careers. Gilgeous-Alexander established himself as one of the top point guards in the NBA and Reaves showed his respect to the Oklahoma City Thunder guard, via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

“He kills everybody in the league,” Reaves said. “He’s one day probably going to be in the race for MVP.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished last season averaging a career-high 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds on 51% from the field and 34.5% from 3. The prior season averaged 24.5 points, a 6.9-point jump, which earned him second place in the Most Improved Player of the Year behind Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

The 6’6″ guard is only 24-years-old, so averaging 30 points seems to be the norm for him moving forward. Now, he is poised to lead the Thunder back to the playoffs, coming off a Play-In Tournament appearance and losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Reaves has been someone in the spotlight in recent months with playing in FIBA, earning a new contract and signature shoe, but decided to show love to one of the up-and-coming guards after their loss to Canada. Now, the two are set to be key pieces for their respective teams in hopes of solidifying themselves in the playoffs in a competitive Western Conference.

