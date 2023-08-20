Lakers News: Austin Reaves Calls D’Angelo Russell One Of Most ‘Selfless’ Teammates He’s Had

The combination of Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell gave the Los Angeles Lakers an extremely versatile backcourt last season. Both players are excellent both on and off the ball, good perimeter shooters and high IQ players who are always in the right position to make the right play.

The two have excellent chemistry and that was often seen on the court with Russell pumping up Reaves after big moments and vice versa. And with both re-signing with the Lakers this offseason, this partnership is set to continue moving forward which Reaves is undoubtedly a fan of.

Reaves was recently asked about Russell when he appeared on the Full Send Podcast, calling him one of the most selfless people he’s ever been around and pointing to that as to why they have a great relationship:

“He’s one of the most selfless people I’ve been around. He really wants everybody else to succeed and I think that’s why we have such a good relationship.”

It really means a lot when players can see that their teammates really care about their success on the court. Russell has regularly spoken about his desire to be a help to his teammates in any way and support them and Reaves knows first hand that is no lie.

It easily could have been different, especially as Reaves began to flourish down the stretch of last season. That began, in part, due to Russell being out with an ankle injury so Reaves took on more of the primary ball-handling and creating duties and thrived in that role. Russell could have fought back on that once he returned, but instead simply fit in and found his role within the team to help them succeed. And more often than not, any time Reaves made a huge play, Russell was the first person there celebrating with him.

Whether the two will remain backcourt partners this season remains to be seen as Russell will be battling with Gabe Vincent for the starting point guard spot. But regardless of the role, Russell will continue to do whatever the team needs of him and it is why Reaves values him so highly.

Austin Reaves: Main goal for Lakers is to win a championship

And the end goal for Reaves and Russell is to bring home a championship for the Lakers and there is no mistaking that is the ultimate goal for the entire team.

In a recent interview, Reaves made it clear that all he and the rest of the Lakers care about is raising that 18th championship banner.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!