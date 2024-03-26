Lakers News: Austin Reaves Continuing To Preach ‘Be Himself’ To Spencer Dinwiddie

With Gabe Vincent missing for the majority of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers turned to signing Spencer Dinwiddie to fill that void in the backcourt.

The veteran point guard is known for his scoring, but L.A. needed him to be a perimeter defender, which he has done an exceptional job at.

However, there is an adjustment period for the 30-year-old as he is playing in a bench role and with two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the defense is a genuine surprise and a huge help for the Lakers, Dinwiddie’s scoring is something that could make the offense more dynamic.

His best game as a Laker took place on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers when he dropped 26 points and five assists in 35 minutes. Fellow teammate Austin Reaves praised Dinwiddie’s impressive performance, stressing that the Lakers just want him to be himself.

“He was spectacular tonight, going 8-for-11 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3, on-ball defense,” Reaves said after a 150-145 win. “Doing a little bit of everything. When he’s himself, he’s a really, really good basketball player and that’s what we continue to preach to him to do is just be himself. It’s not easy. Anytime you step in a new situation kind of on the fly, it’s tough. Sometimes you can get lost in trying to do the right thing too many times instead of just being yourself. Obviously you want to do the right things and play the right way, but we know when he plays the game, he’s smart and can play at the same time. So it’s really just letting him be him.”

It is commendable that Dinwiddie is sacrificing his offensive playstyle for the betterment of the team. However, the Lakers could use his scoring off the bench and in the starting lineup when he fills in for injured players.

After having his best scoring game since joining the Lakers, the hope is that Dinwiddie can use that performance as a confidence builder along with Reaves’ praise to be a consistent scorer going forward.

LeBron James & Anthony Davis happy with Spencer Dinwiddie stepping up aggression

The goal since LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined forces in L.A. is to build a team that fits around them to win championships. After last season, depth is a vocal point and Dinwiddie was another addition to strengthen the bench and provide some experience as well.

After a much-needed 26-point performance on Sunday with D’Angelo Russell sidelined, the two stars were happy with the veteran stepping up his aggression.

