Lakers News: Austin Reaves Debuts New AR2 Signature Show During Rigorer Brand Tour

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Austin Reaves has made a name for himself in the league and has become a fan-favorite on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reaves is a gritty, do-it-all guard who fills in the gaps nicely between LeBron James and Anthony Davis and is widely regarded as a core piece of the team going forward. Reaves has received praise for his competitive spirit and knack for making winning plays and is in line for a big season under new head coach JJ Redick.

Playing in Los Angeles comes with several perks and benefits unavailable anywhere else and Reaves used his newfound fame and popularity to partner up with shoe brand Rigorer. Through his partnership with Rigorer, Reaves was granted his own signature shoe the AR1 which have come out in various colorways over the years.

While his teammates James and Davis represent Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Reaves has been on tour in China with Rigorer promoting his shoes. In a recent stop, Reaves and Rigorer debuted the next shoe in his line the AR2, via Nick DePaula of ESPN:

Austin Reaves debuts his AR 2 signature shoe during his Rigorer brand tour in China pic.twitter.com/DEfnXrkqUl — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 29, 2024

The new models stick close to the AR1 in terms of the silhouette and bright color scheme. However, one of the biggest changes is the different location for the cross hairs that were featured prominently on the AR1. Instead of the side of the shoe, they can be found at the front in a much smaller design.

Also in the photos, two of the colorways are the focus though on the panel table it looks like there is a third colorway that will be made available. As far as the technology of the shoe goes, it figures to remain mostly the same though details have yet to be officially released.

It’s an exciting time for Reaves and Rigorer to unveil a new shoe as the Lakers will once again be in the playoff discussion during the 2024-25 season. Although the Western Conference is shaping up to be tougher than last year, Los Angeles and Reaves will have a chance to make some noise.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves looking to gain more muscle this offseason

Despite his brand tour, Austin Reaves will also be busy preparing for the upcoming regular season. Earlier this offseason, Reaves said that one of his goals is to gain more muscle to better prepare himself for the rigors of the season with the Lakers.

