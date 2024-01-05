Lakers News: Austin Reaves Discusses Need For Better 3-Point Shooting

The start of 2024 did not go the Los Angeles Lakers’ way as they suffered a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat.

It was arguably the sloppiest game the Lakers have played during the 2023-24 season as they committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the night. The Lakers did manage to get within striking distance on several occasions, but couldn’t get out of their own way.

Miami also wasn’t very good, but L.A.’s inability to hit open 3-pointers ruined their chances of making a comeback. The Lakers were just 4-for-30 from deep, which has been a theme this season as they rank 24th in the league at 35.1%.

Austin Reaves later admitted that he and the team simply have to shoot better to win games against good teams.

“If you just look at the statsheet, we got to shoot the ball better,” Reaves said. “We shot 13% (from 3-point range) tonight, you’re not gonna win many games when you do that. We had a conversation after we won the In-Season Tournament, I think we only made two 3s that game or two 3s the game against New Orleans, I can’t remember which one it was. But that’s just not the recipe to (win) in basketball today. You got to shoot the 3 well, obviously turnovers have been an issue. But once we start making 3s at a good percentage then everything will open up, especially for Bron and AD. So we have to do our part in helping them out because they draw so much attention.”

However, Reaves pushed back on the idea that missed shots are affecting the team’s ability to perform in other areas.

“No, I don’t think so,” Reaves said. “We’re all professionals at the end of the day. I can speak for myself only, I expect to make every shot that I take. I get pissed off at myself when I don’t make shots, but that isn’t always just sitting in the back of my mind on the next play or three plays later. I think we honestly do a good job of that as a collective group of just moving on from mistakes, moving on from missed shots. The main thing is just making shots. Once we do that, I think the energy will raise just because we’re playing better and making shots.”

The NBA is a make-or-miss league, but Los Angeles’ shooting woes have been well-documented for years now. It’s hard to pinpoint a solution, but it feels like the Lakers are only a couple more losses from spiraling.

Austin Reaves admits vibes in Lakers locker room aren’t great

After losing to the Heat, Reaves was visibly frustrated. He admitted that the vibes in the locker room aren’t good, though he clarified that it’s because of all the losses mounting and not players arguing with each other.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!