Lakers News: Austin Reaves Feeling Good Physically After Bounce-Back Game 4 Against Warriors

One of the early storylines for the Los Angeles Lakers through the first three games of their series with the Golden State Warriors has been the struggles of Austin Reaves. He averaged nine points per game on 32.1% from the field and 28.6% from three in 31 minutes of play per night.

But in Game 4, Reaves finally looked like his usual self. He scored 21 points and dished out four assists while shooting 7-for-15 from the field and 3-for-6 from three. It was his third 20-point game of the postseason thus far.

Reaves discussed his struggles and how he was able to power through the slump to put together a strong outing in a huge Game 4 victory to get a 3-1 series lead.

“Yeah for sure, but this is what you play for,” Reaves said. “Obviously I haven’t played very well this whole series — Game 1 was okay but Games 2 and 3 were not very good honestly. But you stick with it and you go through that. And every time I have a missed shot or a turnover and I go to the bench, there hasn’t been one time this whole series where someone on the bench hasn’t said to forget about it.

“Like be you, keep being you, don’t worry about what’s going on, next play, next play, next play. When you’ve got teammates like that, it’s easy to listen.”

Reaves didn’t deny that some of the struggles he’s been encountering stem from fatigue from the whole season as well as difficult defensive assignments in the first two rounds.

“I feel good. Today I felt a little better than I have for the first three games, but hey, this is part of it. You go through the first six games chasing (Desmond Bane) and (Ja Morant) around, and this is what? Game 92 for me? This is my first time — this is like three college seasons in one — so I’m learning on the fly.

“I’ve got good vets to learn from. They wouldn’t let me shoot yesterday after practice, they told me to go home and lay down. So I’m learning on the fly, like I said, but this is a lot of fun.”

Reaves played an integral role in the Lakers’ Game 4 victory, keeping his team afloat in a third quarter when the game certainly could have gotten away from them at multiple points. Now, the question becomes if his fatigue continues in Game 5.

But if the Reaves that the Lakers know is back for good, L.A. is in good shape the rest of the way.

Steve Kerr says Lakers were rewarded with illegal screen calls

In the other locker room, the Warriors are focusing on a completely different situation after the Game 4 loss. Head coach Steve Kerr put the focus on the officials, and specifically, three illegal screen calls that were made in the third and fourth quarter on Monday night.

Kerr said the Lakers did a good job selling contact and were rewarded with illegal screen calls that were likely incorrect, although he admitted he hasn’t looked at the film.

