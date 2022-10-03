Lakers News: Austin Reaves Gives Insight Into Offseason Workout Routine

The Los Angeles Lakers are strapping up for another year to try and compete for the franchise’s 18th championship. Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, many things are different in Laker land, and one of those components is the improvement of young guard Austin Reaves.

After averaging 7.3 points and 3.2 rebounds during his rookie year with L.A last season, the 24-year-old guard put his head down and went to work in the offseason to improve his body in order to translate to a better on-the-court performance.

When Reaves was asked during Lakers Media Day about what his offseason routine specifically looked like, the former Oklahoma Sooner provided the media with a versatile answer that showcases Reaves’ maturity heading into his second year in the league.

“Yeah no, it is a little bit of everything,” Reaves said. “I got on a diet plan with people here. I have been in the weight room a lot. So it is a bit of everything and just taking care of yourself. At the end of the day if you are not available, if you are hurt, then it is not worth it. Just being in the best shape possible and being ready because it is such a long year.

“That is one thing that stood out to me last year, was the length of the year. Three quarters of the way, it feels like my brain was working really well. You know just being mentally strong, so you know going through it once and then on top of that having this whole summer to get stronger, eat better and all those things will play a factor in a good way.”

Now that Reaves can see the fruits of his offseason labor, he believes the offseason work he put into his body will pay dividends this season.

“I feel like I just move better in general,” Reaves said. “And then on top of that, stronger and being able to absorb contact going into people’s chest instead of trying to figure out a way around them you know. You can be a little more aggressive and more physical. Which is good and for someone who can get to the rim and get contact, you are going to need to absorb that. That has really been the main thing I feel the difference in, you know just feeling better moving as well.”

Reaves has become a fan favorite in L.A. and the hope is that he will continue to grow as a play in his second season with the team.

Thomas Bryant & Damian Jones not concerned with if they start

One of the positions the Lakers started completely fresh with was the center spot. With the free agent signings of Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones, L.A added lengthy rim presences that can space the floor and give Anthony Davis support on the defensive end.

When asked at Lakers Media Day, Bryant and Jones both talked about how they are not concerned with who is starting as they battle for the job. Both Bryant and Jones expressed that they believe they complement each other well regardless of their roles.

As things currently stand though, it looks like Jones is the favorite to begin the season as the Lakers’ starting center.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!