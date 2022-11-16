Lakers News: Austin Reaves Hangs Hat On ‘Playing The Right Way’

The Los Angeles Lakers had to wait over 10 days to get their third win of the season, suffering five straight losses before Sunday’s 116-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

In LeBron James’ absence, Anthony Davis stepped up and carried L.A. to the much-needed triumph, racking up 37 points and 18 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and Austin Reaves chipped in 15, going a combined 7-for-9 (78%) for 3 — as the Lakers collectively shot at least 40% from downtown in a second straight game.

The Lakers’ struggles are far from over as they still own the third-worst 3-10 record. Still, the players did enjoy the taste of victory. “No doubt. That’s why we play the sport, to win,” said Reaves.

“That competitiveness, in everything we do we want to win. It can be Spades, it could be golfing, which I’m gonna go out tomorrow. Always want to win.”

Reaves has now scored in double digits in three of the last four games. However, the 24-year-old guard said he doesn’t pay attention to individual stats and only cares about helping the Lakers win.

“Honestly, I try to, like I’ve said, hang my hat on playing the right way regardless of if I got out and have 15 or six,” he said. “If I play basketball the right way, I can go home and sleep at night. The win is all that matters.”

Darvin Ham outlines plan for Lakers’ four-day break

In addition to improving their record, the Lakers now enjoy a four-game break from the court. L.A.’s next matchup comes on Friday when they face the Detroit Pistons at home.

Head coach Darvin Ham said the Purple and Gold would rest before getting back in the gym on Tuesday and spending the rest of the time they have on game film analysis.

“Tuesday will be what we call a combo day where we bring guys in individually where we bring guys in to get what they need out of the weight room, work a little with our coaches, and at the end of those individual workouts we’ll bring them all together and touch on the defensive script a little bit,” Ham said.

“Short and sweet and they’ll all be timed out and then get right back to practice and film on Wednesday and Thursday before getting ready for Detroit on Friday.

The mini-break comes just at the right time for James, who has been recovering from a minor adductor sprain, missing the last two games.

