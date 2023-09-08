Lakers News: Austin Reaves Happy For Dennis Schroder But Disappointed In Team USA’s FIBA World Cup Semifinal Loss To Germany

Despite their best efforts, Team USA came up just short in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals, falling 113-111 to Germany. Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, as he did throughout the Lakers’ playoff run, stepped up in the biggest game, knocking down 7-of-10 from the field and a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 21 points off the bench.

But even with he and the likes of Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges having excellent offensive games, Team USA simply couldn’t contain Germany’s offense. Former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder controlled everything, getting in the paint and finishing with 17 points and nine assists while five other players finished in double-figures including Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner.

There is still the chance for Team USA to medal as they will take on Canada in the bronze medal game on Sunday, but following the loss, Reaves admitted it was super tough as they wanted to win it all, though he was happy for his former teammate, via Nicole Ganglani:

“Obviously super tough. We knew the task at hand and that was to go win and we didn’t do that so you tip your hat. Very happy for Dennis [Schroder], like I said a million times I got a lot of love for him. He’s family and I know how special this moment is for him.”

Both Reaves and Schroder have spoken about the love and respect they have for each other and that they were looking forward to facing off against each other. The pair spent a lot of time together on the court with the Lakers this season and that has made their bond an extremely close one.

Unfortunately, only one can win and it was Schroder and Germany holding on late to advance to the FIBA World Cup Finals where they will face Serbia. Reaves is extremely competitive so it obviously hurt to lose, but that doesn’t mean he still isn’t happy for his brother and his accomplishment.

Overall, this will still be a positive experience for Reaves and he will be ready to go once the Lakers season begins, taking some valuable lessons away from his time with Team USA.

Carmelo Anthony shows respect to Lakers’ Austin Reaves after attending FIBA World Cup game

There were some big names in attendance for this contest as well with Lakers legend Pau Gasol and another former Laker in forward Carmelo Anthony both in the building. In fact, after one of his made 3-pointers, Reaves looked at Anthony as he did his famous 3-point celebration of pointing three fingers to his head.

After the contest, Carmelo took to social media to show respect for Reaves, simply saying AR-15 followed by the salute emoji.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!