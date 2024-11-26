Lakers News: Austin Reaves Happy To Have Jaxson Hayes Back

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have spoken openly about the need to add another big man behind superstar Anthony Davis, the team’s current backup center Jaxson Hayes had done a more than admirable job providing good minutes off the bench.

Before he went down with a sprained ankle, Hayes was enjoying a solid run averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games in the month of November. While Christian Koloko did an admirable job filling in for Hayes, the Lakers are excited to see the big man back as he is set to return in the team’s Tuesday night Emirates NBA Cup contest against the Phoenix Suns.

Austin Reaves is one of those players, noting how good Hayes looked prior to going down and saying he is happy the center is back with the Lakers.

“Jaxson was playing really well before he tweaked his ankle,” Reaves said after practice on Monday. “He was playing at a high level, gave our bench unit a big boost in many aspects but one definitely was defensively. He was doing a really good job with his verticality at the rim. So he does a lot for our team and we need him. Like I said, that energy that he brings off the bench is contagious so happy to have him back.”

Hayes certainly has his limitations, but he stays within himself and always plays with the highest level of energy. As Reaves noted, he has done a great job at protecting the rim, while also providing needed rebounding and finishing at the basket. Hayes understands his role and sticks with what he does well which is always appreciated.

Arguably most important is just that joy and energy that Hayes has any time he steps on the court. The Lakers bench has not been its strongest suit, but when it has looked good, Hayes has been a part of that with his non-stop activity and energy. Reaves and the rest of the Lakers are excited to have that back moving forward.

Jaxson Hayes focused on helping the Lakers’ rebounding and transition defense upon return

The Lakers’ biggest issues so far this season are well known as rebounding and, especially transition defense, have been the Achilles heel of this team. And that is precisely where Jaxson Hayes’ focus lies when he returns to the lineup.

“A ton,” He said when asked how much those will be a focus for him and the Lakers moving forward. “That was our whole thing the last game before we got back, that was like our main emphasis the last game before I got was transition defense because the game before that was like our worst transition defense game of the year. So even before that, that’s been our thing and I think we just need to stay locked in on that type of stuff and the little details.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!