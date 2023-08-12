Lakers News: Austin Reaves Happy To See Anthony Davis Sign Contract Extension

While Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves prepares for the 2023 World Cup with Team USA, his NBA team has been making moves. The most recent decision by L.A. was agreeing to terms on a contract extension with All-Star big man Anthony Davis that keeps him with the team for the next five seasons.

Both now on new contracts, Reaves and Davis figure to be cornerstones of the next era of Lakers basketball as LeBron James enters what could be his final season in L.A. Reaves is under contract for the next four seasons, meaning the Lakers could see plenty of Reaves and Davis on the floor together for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers guard was asked about Davis’ extension and he spoke about what it means for the team as well as Reaves individually, according to Sam Yip of HoopsHype:

“Sign it! You got to, he’s Anthony Davis. People out there doubt him sometimes but he’s arguably one of the most skilled players in the league. He’s got incredible IQ to the game. He’s a joy to play with and a joy to be around, so as long as I can be around him for my career, the better I’ll be for it.”

Davis and Reaves had an impeccable two-man game throughout the season, and the stats certainly back this up. The two shared the courts for 993 minutes during the 2022-23 regular season and had an 11.2 net rating. They were highly efficient scoring the ball with a 61.1 true shooting percentage as a duo.

Now that the two are locked in together and Reaves is entering another potential leap for his third season, the Davis-Reaves two-man game could be a major part of what the Lakers do offensively. Reaves is expected to see more responsibility as a ball-handler, setting up plenty of opportunities for pick and rolls between the two.

Davis receives 94 rating in 2K

Ratings are starting to be released for the newest edition of the NBA 2K video game franchise, and Davis is among the league’s best according to the newest slate of ratings.

He is tied for the 10th highest rating in the game with a 94 overall, the same overall rating as Devin Booker, Damian Lillard and Kawhi Leonard. The nine players with a higher rating than this grouping are Nikola Jokic at 98, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry at 96 and Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler at 95.

