Lakers News: Austin Reaves Hates Losing More Than He Loves Winning

The month of March will make or break the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2023-24 season. The Lakers are likely to make the Play-In Tournament, though they have time to move up and potentially avoid being the No. 9 or No. 10 seed.

However, a loss to the Sacramento Kings was costly because the two teams are jockeying for playoff positioning. Austin Reaves admitted it was super frustrating to lose to the Kings and said the team has to be better.

The upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier for Los Angeles but Reaves believes the team should embrace the challenge. With his competitiveness, Reaves hates losing and doesn’t want that feeling to keep coming up.

“I think you just take every day as an individual challenge,” Reaves said. “For me at least, losing is way worse than winning is good. I love to win but losing, it sucks. You go back and you think well, what if we did this, I did this.

“But then again, you play 82 games in a year and another one is right around the corner. So you can’t dwell on it too long, you have to move forward and like you said, it’s a tough stretch, but we should embrace that and really just try to play the best basketball we can play possible. If we do that, we feel like we have a chance to beat anybody.”

The Lakers have shown they can beat every team on any given night, but their inconsistency makes it hard to trust them. Only time will tell if the purple and gold can figure things out before the end of the regular season.

Austin Reaves discusses Lakers’ upcoming Bucks matchup

It’s hard not to look ahead to the upcoming slate of games and wonder how the Lakers will get through it. Los Angeles draws the Milwaukee Bucks next, and Reaves was asked about the matchup.

“I mean, I haven’t really thought about it. Obviously they are playing really well since the All-Star break. I think they went through a little struggle right before All-Star break but ever since they got back from the break they’ve been playing high quality basketball,” Reaves said.

“Obviously they have Giannis and Dame but also around that, they have pieces that compete their ass off when you think about Pat and you think about Bobby Portis. Those are two guys that every night you go on the court, they’re gonna give it 110% alongside those guys that are super skilled and make a lot of money in this league. So haven’t really thought about it too much, obviously was thinking about this game. But we’ll have to go play good basketball to beat them.”

Playing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is a daunting task for any team, so hopefully the Lakers have learned from their loss to the Kings.

