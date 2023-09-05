Lakers News: Austin Reaves Hosting Basketball Camp In L.A.

It has been a whirlwind of a year for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, seeing the benefits of being in the spotlight and thriving in it. From signing a long-term deal to stay in L.A., having his own signature shoe with Rigorer and being invited to play on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, a lot has happened for the undrafted guard.

In the midst of the World Cup, Reaves has been a key bench piece for Team USA, even being featured in closing lineups. Coming off his first postseason run and making it to the Western Conference Finals, Reaves wasted no time getting back out on the floor. With training camp kicking off in a few weeks, the 25-year-old is preparing himself for his third season which will feature renewed expectations.

For Lakers fans, watching Reaves playing in FIBA shows how instrumental it was for the Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to keep him in L.A. for the foreseeable future. With the 6’5″ guard locked in till the 2026-27 season, he announced he is giving back to Los Angeles by hosting a basketball camp on Sep. 17:

Austin Reaves is hosting a basketball camp: pic.twitter.com/4hfbbDjRWA — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 4, 2023

With Reaves being a fan favorite, one can assume that this camp is going to be popular and spots are going to fill up fast. The venue has not been revealed to the public but will be when securing a camper spot. The camp will run for one day on Sep. 17, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Back in June, Austin and his brother Spencer hosted three camps in Arkansas, returning and giving back to their local community. This further shows how busy Reaves’ offseason has been and seemingly has been on the go ever since the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets. But, it also reveals how much he cares about helping others hone their basketball skills.

This is Reaves’ first camp in L.A. and presumably won’t be the last, but it will be interesting to see the turnout and how impactful this can be for the youth and aspiring basketball players. The journey of being undrafted and picking to sign with the Lakers, earning his spot in the rotation, earning respect from LeBron James, Anthony Davis and other notable players, can definitely motivate his campers to achieve their athletic goals.

Reaves admits he was motivated being left off 2023 Rising Stars roster

While Reaves was an impactful player for one of the biggest sports franchises in the world, he was seemingly left off of the Rising Stars roster during the 2023 All-Star Weekend. The second-year guard admits that added fuel to the fire and is another thing that motivates him in his young career.

