Lakers News; Austin Reaves Includes LeBron James & Tom Brady In Dream Golf Matchup

Originally from Arkansas, Austin Reaves needed to adjust to the L.A. lifestyle after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. It is easy for this change of pace to be overwhelming, but Reaves is maintaining his simplistic day-to-day life.

Outside of basketball, the 25-year-old is an avid golfer. While the city of Los Angeles offers a lot when it comes to the nightlife and social events, Reaves often spends downtime on the golf course.

Other NBA players like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry also enjoy hitting the links, but when asked about a potential dream golf duo to go against, Reaves decided that he wanted to face two icons in LeBron James and Tom Brady, via Buha’s Block with The Athletic’s Jovan Buha:

“I might go in the opposite direction. If I could tell two people that they got to play, even if they don’t play, they got to play. I’m getting Bron out there. I don’t care, I’m getting Bron out there. Bron needs to get out there, I don’t care if he golfs, he can just hangout. And the other would be, let’s go Bron and Tom Brady. Two of the greatest athletes in sports. And Tom Brady is good.”

It would certainly be interesting to see this matchup, specifically seeing James take a chance at playing golf. As the 39-year-old is in the latter stages of his career, perhaps Reaves can influence him to pick up a hobby as he prepares for life after basketball.

James recently invested in the PGA Tour, so perhaps golf is in his future even if he hasn’t taken it up to this point, and maybe Reaves can help speed up that process.

On the other hand, Brady is a year removed from his retirement and has certainly spent a lot of his free time on the golf course. Reaves expressed his desire to James out on the course and now the ball is in the superstar’s court to make it happen.

Austin Reaves feels like he’s done well fitting different roles for Lakers

For Reaves on the basketball floor, it has been a challenging third season for him as he lost his starting spot in the early part of the year. All things considered though, Reaves is playing a lot better as of late for the Lakers, especially since reclaiming his starting spot.

Head coach Darvin Ham experimented with lineups and rotations plenty this season, but Reaves feels he’s done well fitting into different roles for the team as time passed.

