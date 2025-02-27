Lakers News: Austin Reaves Keeping Tabs On Anthony Davis & Max Christie

There is always a ton of excitement when a team brings in a new player, especially a superstar talent the caliber of Luka Doncic, as the Los Angeles Lakers recently did. But it also means sending players away, those who have great friendships and relationships with their teammates, as was the case for Austin Reaves with Anthony Davis and Max Christie being dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.

Reaves had grown close to both Davis and Christie over the past few seasons and to see them gone was undoubtedly difficult. And just because they are no longer teammates doesn’t mean the Lakers guard isn’t still keeping up with them and rooting for their success.

Reaves recently revealed that he has kept tabs on both since the deal and is wishing for nothing but good things for both Davis and Christie in Dallas.

“Ever since the trade went down, I’ve kept tabs,” Reaves said. “I’ve watched a lot of their games really for [Max]. I want to see his growth and what he continues to do and he’s been playing really good basketball which isn’t surprising. I think everybody in the locker room knew the talent he was. And then seeing AD over there being AD, big goofball having a good time. I can’t wait to see him back on the court…Those two guys are really good friends of mine, and I want nothing but good things to happen to them. It was good to see him.”

Of course, Davis got hurt in his Mavericks debut and hasn’t played since, even though he did put up monster numbers in the minutes he played that night. Meanwhile, Christie has been excellent for the Mavericks, averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists while knocking down 44.2% from 3-point range.

Hopefully Davis is able to return to the court soon and there is no doubt that Reaves and the rest of the Lakers will be rooting for him and Christie to have all of the success in the world, except of course, when they play each other.

Lakers’ LeBron James happy to see Anthony Davis showered with love in return to L.A.

In the matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks on Tuesday night, the team played a tribute video for both Anthony Davis and Max Christie. The one for Davis, in particular, stood out as he helped lead the Lakers to a championship in 2020 and LeBron James was happy to see the love and recognition he received on the night.

“I definitely saw it. I watched it from start to finish,” LeBron said of the Davis tribute video. “We know what AD was to this franchise and what he did for this franchise from the moment we got him to hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy to All-Star nods to winning the In-Season Tournament in the first inaugural In-Season Tournament and many, many dominant nights. Not only in this building but also on the road as well. Obviously our friendship goes without saying. He’s one of my best friends and it was great to see him get that recognition and get that moment.”

