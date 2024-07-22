Lakers News: Austin Reaves Looking To Gain More Muscle In Offseason

Austin Reaves had a strong third year for the Los Angeles Lakers, especially after he was inserted back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in spurts during the 2023-24 season.

Reaves was given more on-ball responsibility and he made good on it by becoming a more versatile scorer and playmaker. He played a lot of point guard growing up and he proved that he could handle lead guard duties to give LeBron James a break.

Head coach JJ Redick already said he can’t wait to coach Reaves, which could mean a career year is in store for him. In the meantime, Reaves outlined that he’ll be using the offseason to work on building muscle in his upper body.

“I think the first thing is getting a little stronger upper body,” Reaves told Lakers Nation. “Lower body’s good and like you said last year I didn’t have that opportunity to take that full summer to really hit the weights and put on muscle up top really. That’s really I think all that I need.

“Going into my exit meetings, me and Rob talked about that and that was one thing that he wanted me to do was gain five or so pounds up top. Playing defense that helps and obviously getting around the basket, bumping people off it gives you opportunities to create more and-ones. That’s really the main thing, but other than that I just love basketball and I love sharpening my game in any way that I can. I want to get better all around.”

Putting on weight would help Reaves in the areas he outlined, particularly on defense as he was routinely hunted on that end by bigger players. He’s already shown a knack for being able to absorb contact and finish at the rim, but more muscle and weight would give him a better chance to convert more of those shots.

Generally, players who use the offseason to bulk up do well the following season and it’s good to hear that Reaves is making that a focus of his program.

Austin Reaves believes Lakers should add physical center next to Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis embraced being the full-time center for the Lakers this past season, but it was clear throughout the year that he could’ve used a true big man next to him in certain matchups. Ahead of free agency, Reaves said he thinks the team should try to add a physical center next to Davis to help him on the glass.

