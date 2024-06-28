Lakers News: Austin Reaves, Magic Johnson, Dejounte Murray Among Those To Congratulate Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers did what many expected them to do in drafting Bronny James, son of superstar LeBron James, with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. As such, Bronny and LeBron will make history as the first father and son to play together in NBA history.

Despite some criticism regarding whether Bronny should have been selected, he does hold potential as a 3-and-D guard with plenty of room to grow. The Lakers will surely do everything to develop him as he has some great tools to work with and the work ethic to get everything out of what he has to offer.

But for the time being it is a moment of celebration and many across the NBA landscape were happy for Bronny and LeBron. Current Lakers such as Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers legend Magic Johnson and current NBA stars Dejounte Murray and Chris Paul were among the many to congratulate Bronny James on being drafted by the Lakers:

Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood all love the Bronny James pick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gcNvagDwzC — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) June 27, 2024

BRON Getting To See His Son In The Same Jersey As Him Gotta Be The Biggest FLEX 💪🏽 Shoutout BRONNY!!!!! — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 27, 2024

Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in… pic.twitter.com/jGRbGiD0n6 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 27, 2024

Imagine being able to play with your son! This is historic, having 2 boys my self I couldn’t image how that would feel 🫡 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) June 27, 2024

For LeBron to have the opportunity to play with his son is truly a special moment and that is something that really hits home to many NBA stars who also have children. This is a historical moment that has been created by the Lakers drafting Bronny and many recognize that.

But Bronny also has skills that can be developed and he could become a contributor for the Lakers down the line and that should not be lost in this either.

Rob Pelinka discusses Lakers drafting Bronny James 55th overall

The Lakers franchise understands the history that can be made now that they have selected Bronny James in the NBA Draft, and they welcome all that comes with it.

Rob Pelinka spoke on this after the pick was made, saying that the Lakers are a franchise where basketball history occurs and that NBA history should be made in the purple and gold, which will happen if Bronny and LeBron James both put on that Lakers uniform together.

But Pelinka also put focus on Bronny as a player, noting that he had an excellent workout for the team and embodies the qualities the Lakers are looking for in their developmental players.

