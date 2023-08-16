Lakers News: Austin Reaves Names Will Ferrell As Celebrity He Enjoyed Meeting Most & Feeling Was Mutual

The transition from Arkansas to Los Angeles has to be a whirlwind for Lakers guard Austin Reaves, and that’s not to mention that he’s playing for the one most historic franchises in all of sports. But, it seems that the bright lights of L.A. have not gotten to Reaves, who had a solid second season with the Lakers.

The 6’5″ guard made a quick impression at the beginning of last season, showing that he is valuable player and worthy of rotational minutes. Reaves was able to be an effective scorer on and off the ball while also being a high IQ player that fits alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Becoming a fan-favorite and more popular in the NBA world has opened the door for Reaves to meet some celebrities who attend Lakers home games. Reaves made an appearance on the ‘FULL SEND PODCAST‘ and shared the most famous celebrity he’s met thus far:

“Probably Will Ferrell. I actually met him at a charity event that Clayton Kershaw does, a ping pong tournament and this is one of the craziest stories I’ve had so far. I was with one of my friends and he’d seen him. I don’t wanna ask people for pictures cause I’m kinda shy and I don’t like to do that, but my friend is like, ‘We got to take a picture with him.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I agree.’ So, he was walking our way and I was about to stop and introduce myself and ask for a picture honestly. He looks at me and he was like, ‘Austin?’ I was like, ‘Yes sir.’ He was like, ‘I’m a huge fan!’ I was like, ‘Oh shit, me too!’ He was like, ‘You care to take a picture with my son?’ I was like, ‘No, obviously not, as long as I can get one with you.’ But, that was the one, that I was like this is cool. And he’s just like as you see in movies, we talked for 5-10 minutes and he’s just as funny in real life.

Ferrell has been a common face courtside at Lakers games, even showing support through this postseason. L.A. is no stranger to having celebrities in attendance and Reaves also mentioned that he wanted to meet Adam Sandler after Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors but was unable due to media interviews.

It must be a surreal feeling for Reaves to look up to Ferrell and in actuality have him be a huge fan of the young Lakers guard. With the signing a new contract this summer and being in Los Angeles for the next couple of years, it is safe to say Reaves will have a few more interactions with celebrities at home games.

Reaves: ‘main goal’ for Lakers is to win NBA Championship

While the coverage and the media attention must be nice for a young player like Reaves, the main goal for him is to win a championship this year. With James having limited years left, it seems that Reaves is locked in on cashing in on a title.

