Lakers News: Austin Reaves Not Worried About Ankle Issue, Plans On Playing All 82 Games

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Friday night, securing their first road victory of the season against the Toronto Raptors. Anthony Davis was, once again, the star of the night. But L.A. also got important contributions from Austin Reaves, who finished with 20 points and six assists on 4-for-13 from the field.

Reaves was one of four Lakers to score 19 or more points along with Davis, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. But he made this happen despite rolling his ankle early in the game. The Lakers were absolutely rolling in the first, and Reaves’ ankle turn was one of several things that contributed to the Raptors being able to make a run and get back in the game.

Of course, there was immediate concern for Reaves following the win, but the young guard is doing just fine and was able to play most of the game pain-free, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I feel great. Would’ve felt a little better if I didn’t go 0-for-9 in the second half, but we won. So that’s all that matters. First couple minutes after rolling it there was some pain but I got to come back here and do a little treatment, move around and it felt good.”

The Lakers have two days off before their next game against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Monday, giving Reaves plenty of time to recover if there is any soreness. But he is not deterred from his goal to match last season’s games played total:

“Yeah, I plan on playing. I’m gonna pull a Bron and plan on playing all 82. I did it last year. Trying to do it again, plus playoffs. So yeah, I plan on playing.”

Reaves has been something of an iron man up to this point for the Lakers, and he has played through some minor injuries before. But this ankle issue doesn’t even seem as though it will affect him, as he was able to play the rest of the night without pain.

The Lakers need Reaves at his best if they want to compete, as he is arguably the team’s third-most important player after the superstar tandem of Davis and James.

The Lakers have been without some key pieces to start the 2024-25 season as both Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are dealing with injuries.

After missing most of last season with foot issues, Vanderbilt underwent surgeries on both feet at the start of the offseason and is still working to make his way back.

While it is not ideal to be without Vanderbilt once again to start this season, the Lakers will be cautious to ensure he is 100% healthy whenever he does return to avoid it being a lingering issue.

The original hope was that he would be ready for Opening Night but that obviously wasn’t the case. Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided the first update on Vanderbilt in a while before Friday’s game against the Raptors and although the 25-year-old is making progress, he doesn’t seem to be nearing a return just yet.

