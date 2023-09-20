Lakers News: Austin Reaves & Phil Handy Participating In Champions Unite Talent Show

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and assistant coach Phil Handy are among those scheduled to participate in Champions Unite, a professional sports-focused talent show organized by the American Lung Association.

The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. PT and will air on Spectrum SportsNet. It will be hosted by Chris McGee and Allie Clifton as well as former Lakers forward and current analyst Robert Horry and former L.A. Dodgers first baseman and Spectrum analyst Eric Karros.

Champions Unite brings teams, players and fans together from some of the top pro sports teams in California for a talent show to promote clean air and healthy lungs. The show is ultimately judged by the fans, who will be able to vote for the winner online after it airs.

In addition to Reaves and Handy of the Lakers, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers, Justin Herbert and coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers and Jordin Canada of the Los Angeles Sparks are part of the talent lineup as well:

In addition to the show itself, Champions Unite will also be honoring Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the Tribal Alliance of Sovereign Indian Nations. Valbuena is being honored for her outstanding community awareness and leadership in addressing ongoing healthcare disparities and her tireless work to promote better quality healthcare for Native Americans in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges.

The talents these athletes will choose to bring out in this competition are still unknown and neither Reaves nor Handy have offered any clues as to what to expect. But it will be a fun time for a good cause nonetheless.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves enjoys giving back to the community with basketball camps

Giving back to the community is something Reaves has been able to do recently thanks to some basketball camps the Lakers guard has recently hosted. Reaves hosted three camps back in his home state of Arkansas and he recently held another in L.A., enjoying these times and being able to give back.

Reaves recently spoke on this, noting that he was never able to meet his favorite athletes when he was a kid and seeing the joy on their faces is something very special. Needless to say, these types of community programs are something Reaves will likely continue doing as his career continues to blossom.

