Lakers News: Austin Reaves Playing ‘The Same’ Regardless Of Starter Or Bench Role

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was surprisingly removed from the starting lineup prior to the team’s win against the Phoenix Suns, instead replaced by veteran minimum free agent signing Cam Reddish. Reaves has undoubtedly responded well, putting together two quality performances off the bench.

He has a total of 33 points and 11 assists on 12-for-23 from the field in the two outings, and has been instrumental in getting the Lakers back on track with two consecutive wins to get to .500. Reaves began the year in a bit of a slump, likely related to fatigue from the summer playing with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.

Reaves admitted he was a bit disappointed by the decision by head coach Darvin Ham to move him to the bench, but has clearly made the most of it. He explained his mindset and what he’s looking to do each game.

“I mean, basketball is basketball for me,” Reaves said. “Start, come off the bench, go play pickup back home. I try to play the same way regardless of the situation. And yeah, that’s really it. I feel like my family, especially my brother, did a really good job teaching me at a young age how to play the game and even when shots aren’t falling to still play the right way, and that’s really the main thing just being myself and trusting what I do but at the same time just playing the game the right way.”

During his struggles in the first few games, there was no concern around the organization as they knew the type of player Reaves is even when his shot isn’t falling. But the assumption was also that the shot would eventually come around.

Perhaps the move to the bench was the key to getting that back from the third-year guard, or perhaps it’s merely a coincidence. But now, the decision is up to Ham as to whether or not Reaves stays on the bench for a while or if he is eventually moved back into the starting lineup.

LeBron James’ shin/calf issue not seen as serious

James sat out of Sunday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers due to a calf and shin issue. And while lower leg injuries like this often need to be treated with caution, Ham doesn’t believe there is anything serious happening.

“He had some issues with that shin that he hurt last game. So just being proactive. We don’t want to run him into the ground this early, so it’s an opportunity where he can get some treatment and not force it. So he’s day-to-day.”

Ham added that he doesn’t believe the injury is considered serious and that the team felt it best to give him some rest ahead of their upcoming stretch of games.

“I don’t think it’s anything major. But the fact that is caused a lot of discomfort in a sensitive area in one of his lower extremities, having the time to have him sit out, manage that, and try to get him ready for the next stretch of games beyond this one, became the top priority.”

