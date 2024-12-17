Lakers News: Austin Reaves Praises Max Christie For ‘Phenomenal’ Defense Against Ja Morant

Los Angeles Lakers wing Max Christie has been up and down during the 2024-25 season, but he got a great opportunity to prove himself when head coach JJ Redick inserted him into the starting lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Although Christie has struggled to find his way a bit, he provided a lift for the Lakers as he was tasked with guarding Ja Morant for most of the night.

Christie did an excellent job on Morant, who shot a woeful 6-of-21 from the field and had seven turnovers. Christie acknowledged he was trying to make it as tough as possible for Morant to score and his defense was instrumental in Los Angeles’ win.

Austin Reaves had high praise for Christie’s defensive performance as well as his attitude and mindset. “Man, Max was phenomenal tonight,” Reaves said. “Playing defense, offense as well. But his defense tonight on Ja was really good.

“That’s a team that’s been rolling. I think they won 11 of their last 12 and for him to do what he did obviously gives us a very good opportunity to win the game. You want to see a kid like that succeed. Good kid, does the right things, puts a lot of work in. I think he was the first one in the gym this morning getting up shots. Tip you hat to a guy like that and you know you can expect him to do it the next game as well.”

Reaves also discussed what it’s like to share the backcourt with Christie and highlighted how he fits in every lineup. “I think it’s just easy when he plays the game the right way. If he’s open he’s gonna shoot the ball, but it’s not like he’s running to the ball asking for the ball.

“Like I said, he plays the game the right way, he obviously guards at a high level and it’s easy to put him in any lineup and have him be successful. So tonight was very, very good. I know JJ had a conversation with him before the game telling him that he was gonna start and he was excited for it, he was ready for the challenge. I can’t wait to see him keep growing into the player that he’s gonna be.”

Christie’s offense might come and go, but his defensive ability is what really adds value to the starting lineup. After a strong showing against Morant, Christie has a chance to entrench himself as the team’s go-to perimeter defender.

JJ Redick applauds Lakers for following gameplan discipline against Grizzlies

JJ Redick acknowledged after the game how hard it is to beat the Grizzlies, so he applauded the Lakers’ gameplan discipline throughout the evening while also showing love to Max Christie for his play.

