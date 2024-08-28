Lakers News: Austin Reaves Predicts Max Christie Will Have Breakout 2024-25 Season

NBA free agency has come and gone and the Los Angeles Lakers still have yet to sign a free agent or make a deal to improve the roster despite a clear need to.

Los Angeles has 15 guaranteed contracts on the books and are close to hitting the second apron of the salary cap unless they make a deal to dump salaries and clear roster spots. However, Los Angeles re-signed restricted free agent Max Christie, who came back on a four-year, $32 million contract.

The 35th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Christie has shown real flashes as a 3-and-D wing and look poised to contribute for Los Angeles last season, but somehow rode the bench. That won’t be the case for the 2024-25 season, as new head coach JJ Redick will have a plan to develop and utilize Christie.

In an interview with Lakers Nation last year, Austin Reaves predicted that D’Angelo Russell would have a strong 2023-24 campaign, And this year, he told us it’ll be Christie’s turn to breakout.

“I’m gonna assume Max is back and I’m gonna say Max,” Reaves told us earlier this summer. “Assuming everything, I don’t know the plans or anything so once again don’t quote me, but I think if Max is back he’s gonna have an opportunity with JJ as well that I think JJ can unlock Max.

“He’s super athletic, can guard the ball but also is a really good cutter. And that’s something that we also talked about the other day being able to cut off ball with Bron and AD having it in their hands cause everybody’s paying attention to them. So I think Max will have one of those years where the numbers might not be crazy, but if you look at all the advanced analytics his effectiveness to winning is gonna be special.”

Although Christie has yet to be a permanent part of the Lakers’ rotation, he has a knack for making winning plays on both ends of the floor. Last year, Christie showed real flashes as a floor spacer and perimeter defender, the latter ability being his calling card so far in his career.

If the former second-round pick can make good on his potential, then the Lakers will have gotten a steal.

Taurean Prince leaves Lakers in free agency for Bucks

Max Christie will have a much clearer path to minutes with the Lakers after Taurean Prince signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, reuniting with former head coach Darvin Ham.

