Lakers News: Austin Reaves Provides Anthony Davis With Mental Support After Foot Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to cope without Anthony Davis until, at least, the final weeks of the regular season due to the mid-foot sprain he suffered in last week’s victory over the Utah Jazz.

The last 12 months have been particularly unlucky for Davis, who has suffered Achilles, calf, knee, and foot injuries, among others, during that time. The 28-year-old forward has already missed 21 games this season after sitting out 36 last year.

Davis had to use crutches after he landed awkwardly on Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s foot, unable to put any weight on the injured leg. After being diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain, the Lakers said he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Austin Reaves provided his teammate with mental support after the unfortunate accident.

“Once you see one of your brothers go down and not be able to put any weight [on his ankle] when he’s leaving — it sucks, to say the least,” Reaves said. “So really, first of all, just thoughts and prayers to him. I hope everything comes back good.”

Russell Westbrook echoed Reaves’ words, saying “the most important part is making sure [Davis] is healthy and his spirits are right.”

Injuries have been derailing the Lakers’ season since the October tip-off. Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza, and LeBron James have all missed several games due to health issues while Kendrick Nunn hasn’t even made his season debut due to a bone bruise in his knee.

Reaves himself has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and the coronavirus (COVID-19) for 19 games.

James ‘sickened’ by Davis’ injury

James said he was “sickened” seeing Davis tumble to the floor and writhe in pain after spraining his foot.

“Obviously I’m sickened to see AD go down in that fashion,” James said after the game. “I hope he’s fine. I mean, obviously I know he’s not great, but obviously his health is most important for him individually and for our ball club.”

