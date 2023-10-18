Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reacts To Clippers Employee Starting Rumor Of Him Dating Taylor Swift

Well before the football world got enamored with the relationship between pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift was being linked to someone else this summer. There were rumors that Swift was seeing Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves after a post on Twitter claimed the two were spotted leaving a bar together.

The rumors picked up steam quickly as Reaves was coming off his breakout performance in the playoffs. Linking up with one of the biggest pop stars of all-time would be a logical next step in Reaves’ rise to stardom, but of course, the rumors weren’t true and Reaves would clear everything up later in the summer.

But that didn’t stop everyone from getting on board, including some of Reaves’ teammates on the Lakers. The guard recalls someone in the team’s group chat bringing it up and Reaves just chose to let them have fun with it, via Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports:

“Someone in the team group message at the time sent it just with a bunch of laugh faces,” Reaves told FOX Sports last week. “I can’t remember who it was, though. I don’t even think I responded to it. I was like, ‘Y’all got it. Y’all got this one.’”

Reaves understood it was just some harmless fun his teammates were going to have and figured it was better to just not make a big deal over it, but it remained unknown who started the rumor in the first place.

As it turns out, it wasn’t a random person who sent that tweet, but rather a Los Angeles Clippers employee who is a Lakers fan that started everything from a burner account:

All of that was set into motion by a 24-year-old who fired off a tweet from a burner account on June 5 to fabricate that the two were spotted at a bar. But this person wasn’t just some random internet troll — it was an LA Clippers employee. Reaves himself broke out in laughter when FOX Sports told him who started the rumor that followed him all summer. “Woooooooow,” he said, drawing the word out for a few seconds. “That’s crazy. That’s actually funny.”

When it comes to internet rumors starting up about you, there are far worse things to be rumored to be dating one of the biggest stars in the world in Taylor Swift. Considering the attention she is receiving at every Chiefs game now, it would have been an absolute zoo inside the Crypto.com Arena had she started showing up to support the Lakers on a regular basis.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves wants to tell future kids he won a championship with LeBron James

It may not be meant to be between Reaves and Swift, but one day the former hopes to have a family of his own and the Lakers guard plans on telling his future kids his accomplishments in the NBA, namely an NBA Championship with his legendary teammates.

Reaves recently spoke on his desire to one day tell his kids that he won an NBA Championship with LeBron James. The Lakers guard made it clear that the only goal he is focused on is winning a ring.

