Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releases Rigorer AR2 ‘HBK’

Austin Reaves has established himself as a legitimate All-Star caliber player for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he did so as one of the best third options in basketball behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Meanwhile, he continues to be a fan favorite as the team enters the postseason and chases a championship.

Reaves’ signature shoe, the Rigorer AR2, has taken on a few forms since its initial release in December of 2024. But with the NBA Playoffs coming up, Reaves felt it was the perfect time to add another to the collection.

Reaves and Rigorer have announced the release of the AR2 ‘HBK’ colorway on Saturday, April 19, 2025, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and Rigorer.com for $100 USD.

KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR2 ‘HBK’ release, leveraging the platform’s reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide. The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the US.

The new ‘HBK’ colorway will mark Reaves’ sixth release from his signature AR2 line. Short for Hillbilly Kobe, Reaves’ nickname is the inspiration behind the shoe’s design. Rooted in the spirit of his hometown farm, this release features warm wheat tones and rustic detailing that reflect the vast fields and stacks of grain where his dreams first took shape.

Some other key features includes woven butterfly wing upper, full-length showtime foam tech midsole, full-length anti-torsion TPU plate, anti-slip sole and lateral TPU sidewall.

Austin Reaves: Lakers locked in for playoffs

There is no easy matchup in these Western Conference playoffs and that is certainly the case for the Lakers drawing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. But regardless of who they play, the Lakers have a trio of playmakers in Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves that no team can match.

More important than anything, in Reaves’ mind, is that the Lakers have to play hard every single possession. Reaves remembers the Lakers’ playoff loss last year in which they led at halftime of every game of their five-game series with the Denver Nuggets and he doesn’t want a repeat.

“You just gotta play hard as shit,” Reaves noted. “Every possession, you win by the smallest margins and you lose by the smallest margins in the playoffs, as we could tell from last year. Obviously it’s not the same team, but if you go back and watch last year’s games, one thing here and there could’ve changed the whole series and we would’ve had an opportunity to play in the second round.

“But we didn’t do those, so we gotta do that every single game. We can’t take possessions off. At the end of the day, we got a group of guys that are just ready to go to war. There’s a difference in being ready to go to war by yourself than being ready to go to war with your team. We’re locked in as a group and ready to go compete.”

