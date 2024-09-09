Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releasing Budget-Friendly Rigorer AR Battle 2 ‘Think Pink’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has had great success building his role on the court in the early stages of his career. He is one of the Lakers’ most important players and figures to be a regular starter as they look to improve on their 2023-24 campaign.

But he has also compiled plenty of success off the court, especially when it comes to his signature shoe line with Rigorer. Reaves is already on his second signature shoe line with the performance brand Rigorer, and he has released several intriguing colorway models based on his first two shoes.

On Monday, it was announced that Reaves is putting out another colorway, a budget-friendly “think pink” model of the AR 2 sneakers in partnership with KICKS CREW entitled the AR Battle 2. Retailing at $80, the AR Battle 2 delivers high-level technology focusing on outdoor performance. Reaves cites his love for racing that inspired the design, with details drawn from the flow of racetracks.

“My partnership with Rigorer has always been centered around delivering high-performing quality products at affordable price points. We succeeded in doing so with the AR1, and now I am thrilled to offer a brand new model at an even lower price to my fans around the world,” said Austin Reaves when discussing the new Rigorer AR Battle 2.

The AR battle 2 is the first budget-friendly shoe release in Reaves’ signature line with an $80 price tag instead of the usual $100 or more. This launch colorway features a vibrant pink design that represents Reaves’ love for the game of basketball, which started when he was a child growing up in Arkansas. The predominantly pink design is accompanied by mint-green accenting that can be found throughout the shoe on areas such as the lateral TPU unit and branding.

With this new shoe, Reaves is looking to sell to fans who love him and the game of basketball, not just those with an unlimited sneaker budget. And he hopes that love will continue with a strong fourth season for the purple and gold.

The Rigorer AR Battle 2 ‘Think Pink’ will be released at 8 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 14th, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM for $80.

Austin Reaves player review

Austin Reaves notched his second career triple-double when he totaled 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the Lakers’ 128-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 26, 2024.

Another noteworthy performance was when Reaves scored 32 points and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in the Lakers’ 114-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1. He shot an overall 10-for-18 from the floor and dished out three assists to make up for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were out with injuries.

