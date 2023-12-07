Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releasing Rigorer AR1 Signature Shoe In ‘Milky Way’ Colorway

Austin Reaves has wasted no time becoming a fan favorite during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, proving his worth in his second season. Reaves would then earn himself a new max contract, play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup and have his own signature shoes with Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer.

Now, Reaves has signed an extension with Rigorer and has become a shareholder of the company. To celebrate, a new “Milky Way” colorway of the AR1 shoes will released on Dec. 8.

The new “Milky Way” colorway will be priced at $100 and released exclusively on KICKS CREW this Friday. Reaves initially debuted this new colorway on Saturday when the Lakers took on the Houston Rockets, scoring 18 points in 22 minutes.

Reaves signed with Rigorer in June and has already released four colorways, which instantly sold out upon their release. This new “Milky Way” colorway is a predominantly purple shoe with hints of pink and turquoise accents. This colorway is meant to symbolize Reaves’ career achievements and the festive Christmas season.

“This summer has just been absolutely surreal for me. Everything has been amazing, from signing long-term with the Lakers to playing in the FIBA World Cup and my shoes selling out in minutes,” Reaves said. “But now my focus is strictly on the Lakers and making sure I do whatever I can to bring that championship trophy back to Los Angeles, and this shoe is a reflection of that goal and my journey with the organization.”

To commemorate the launch of the AR1’s fifth colorway, Rigorer and Reaves have partnered with KICKS CREW to be the exclusive launch partner, allowing the company to offer a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.

“The KICKS CREW team has been thrilled with the success we have seen with our partnership with Austin Reaves and Rigorer and are looking forward to continuing to build on this relationship,” said KICKS CREW cofounder Ross Adrian Yip when reflecting on his partnership with Austin Reaves and Rigorer.

The Rigorer AR1 “Milky Way” will be released at 8 a.m. PT on Friday exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM. Fans can sign up on the KICKS CREW AR1 event page for a chance to win one of five free pairs.

Reaves focused on making ‘winning plays’

Playing in Los Angeles isn’t for everyone, but it seems that the pressure does not impact Reaves. He had his eyes set on championships and making ‘winning plays’ to achieve those aspirations.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!