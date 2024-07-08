Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releasing Rigorer AR1 Signature Shoes In ‘Family Ties’ Colorway

Austin Reaves has been among the most popular players on the Los Angeles Lakers since his journey from undrafted free agent to two-way player to regular rotation piece three seasons ago. It didn’t take long for him to land a signature shoe and a massive deal with Rigorer that included shares in the company.

Now, as the Rigorer AR1’s near the one-year anniversary of the initial release, Reaves is releasing another colorway of the shoe to celebrate his family. The “Family Ties” colorway was unveiled on Monday morning as a tribute to his family, but focused on his two grandmothers.

Family Ties marks the ninth release from the Reaves show collection. As was the case with the other colorways, the shoe is being sold for $100 and is being released exclusively on KICKS CREW and RIGORER on Saturday, July 13 at 8:00 a.m. PST.

“The only reason I am in this position today is because of my family and the upbringing they gave me. From watching basketball with my grandmas to training with my brother, they believed in me from the start, and I am proud to have a release dedicated to them,” said Austin Reaves when discussing his new release.

Some key features of the highly popular signature shoe from Reaves includes a woven cocoon upper to represent the Lakers guard’s growth as a player, a bubble lacing system unique to Rigorer to prevent lace bite for players, an anti-torsion TPU plate to enhance midfoot stability on lateral movements and a heel TPU to enhance hell stability when landing.

Entering his fourth campaign, Reaves once again figures to play a pivotal role for the Lakers, and with that his signature shoe figures to maintain its popularity among fans.

JJ Redick excited to coach Austin Reaves

At his introductory press conference, new Lakers head coach JJ Redick expressed his excitement to be joining L.A., and one of the main reasons for this excitement is the chance to coach Reaves. Redick says that it’s Reaves’ competitive spirit and mental toughness that make him such a potentially fun player to coach.

Because of that, L.A. has made Reaves virtually untouchable in trade talks as it has been reported that there is no scenario in which the Lakers trade the fourth-year guard this offseason. Redick is ready for Reaves to achieve his full potential as a player, with an All-Star ceiling being the hope for the young and talented guard.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!