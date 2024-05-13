Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releasing Rigorer AR1 Signature Shoes In ‘Hillbilly Bogey’ Colorway

Austin Reaves has gained a lot of popularity throughout his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, showcasing a diverse skillset from the jump in his rookie season despite going undrafted. With his great performance in his first two seasons, it would earn him a new max contract, a chance to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup and now his own signature shoes with Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer.

Now that his third campaign is over, Reaves signed an extension with Rigorer, becoming a shareholder of the company a few months back. With the Lakers eliminated from the postseason, the Arkansas native is bound to hit the golf course a ton this offseason and a special colorway is set to be released to celebrate his hobby.

This new “Hillbilly Bogey” colorway will be priced at $100 and released exclusively on KICKS CREW on Saturday, May 18. Hillbilly Bogey is the name of Reaves’ social media pages that highlights him hitting the course and is a new endeavor for the 25-year-old.

When signing with Rigorer in June, Reaves’ shoes have become extremely popular, with the first couple of drops selling out instantly. This new “Hillbilly Bogey” colorway is a limited edition release that features a golf-inspired colorway, combining green hues on a white base. The bubble lacing system is covered with faux grass and an avatar of Reaves on the golf course is embroidered on the inside of the tongue.

“This Rigorer design team has let me use the AR1 as a canvas to share my journey and life, and now we are combining two of my passions. I’ve been playing golf my whole life, and to be able to combine it with my signature basketball shoe means everything to me,” Reaves said when discussing his new release.

Other key features of this shoe include a woven cocoon upper that represents Reaves’ continuous growth, a foam tech midsole encapsulated in an EVA foam and the latest midsole designed by Rigorer. Additionally, a bubble lacing system that is never-before-seen uses encapsulated foam ‘bubbles’ to eliminate lace bites.

The Rigorer AR1 “Hillbilly Bogey” will be released at 8 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 18 exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM. Fans can sign up on the KICKS CREW AR1 event page for a chance to win one of five free pairs.

Austin Reaves enjoyed being around Lakers teammates

With an early exit in the playoffs, the Lakers need to re-evaluate the roster and make considerable changes in order to compete with a championship. However, Austin Reaves enjoyed his third season with the team and being around his teammates. He went as far to mention they’ll be even better next season.

