Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releasing Rigorer AR1 Signature Shoes In ‘Valentine’s Day’ Colorway

Austin Reaves has become a fan favorite in his short time with the Los Angeles Lakers, showcasing the type of player he was from the jump despite going undrafted. It would earn him a new max contract, play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup and have his own signature shoes with Chinese sportswear brand Rigorer.

Now, the third-year guard inked an extension with Rigorer, becoming a shareholder of the company. With Valentine’s Day approaching, a special colorway is released to celebrate the holiday.

The new “Valentine’s Day” colorway will be priced at $100 and released exclusively on KICKS CREW next Saturday, Feb. 10. Reaves debuted this new colorway on Feb. 1 against the Boston Celtics, scoring 32 points and a career-high seven 3-pointers in 35 minutes.

Reaves signed with Rigorer in June and his shoes have become shockingly popular, with the first couple of drops selling out instantly. This new “Valentine’s Day” colorway features red and pink hues with white detailing. They are also showcasing Valentine-themed detailing and additional interchangeable patches, which is a first for the AR1 line.

“As I start 2024, I’m looking forward to sharing all the new designs for my signature line with all my fans. This new colorway is more than just a normal Valentine’s release; it represents my passion, dedication, and shared love for the game,” said Reaves when discussing this new release.

Other key features of this shoe include a woven cocoon upper that represents Reaves’ continuous growth, a foam tech midsole encapsulated in an EVA foam and the latest midsole designed by Rigorer. Additionally, a bubble lacing system that is never-before-seen uses encapsulated foam ‘bubbles’ to eliminate lace bites.

The last few features include an anti-torsion TPU plate to enhance midfoot stability during lateral movements, an anti-slip sole that is an all-new, zone-patterned traction design with anti-slip rubber, front sidewall TPU to enhance forefoot lockdown, plus eliminate foot slippage. Then heel TPU to have heel stability when landing, preventing severe ankle injuries.

The Rigorer AR1 “Valentine’s Day” will be released at 8 a.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 10 exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM. Fans can sign up on the KICKS CREW AR1 event page for a chance to win one of five free pairs.

Darvin Ham praises Austin Reaves for everything he has meant to the Lakers

It has been an up-and-down year in terms of offense for Reaves, but he came up big on Thursday against the Boston Celtics with a 32-point performance and a huge win. Head coach Darvin Ham commended Reaves for everything he has meant to the Lakers in only his third season.

