Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releasing Rigorer AR1 Signature Shoes In ‘Year Of The Dragon’ Colorway

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has quickly become one of the most popular, not to mention indispensable, players on the team. His fast rise into stardom also led him to signing shoe deal with Chinese shoe company Rigorer and the release of his AR1 signature shoes.

Since then, Reaves has debuted numerous colorways of his signature shoes and is now set to release his 10th, the ‘Year of the Dragon.’ This comes just after the one-year anniversary of the release of Reaves’ original AR1 sneakers and draws inspiration from the Chinese lunar calendar. The shoe will officially be released on Aug. 17, exclusively on KICKS CREW and Rigorer, and will sell for $100.

The ‘Year of the Dragon’ colorway draws inspiration from the dragon zodiac sign which symbolizes power, nobility, honor, luck and success. The shoe combines red, yellow and blue hues while also incorporating a dragon scale pattern on the upper alongside flame detailing on the midsole. There are also dragon graphics featured on the heel of the shoe.

“The success of the AR1 line wouldn’t be where it is today without the support of our fans in China,” the Lakers guard said about the latest release. “I am grateful for all the support I receive worldwide and am thrilled to incorporate global cultures and events into my signature line.”

Reaves’ latest design will also feature a number of technology features such as a woven cocoon upper, which offers breathability and lockdown support, an anti-slip sole and heel TPU to improve stability when landing and help to prevent severe ankle injuries.

Set to enter his fourth season with the Lakers, Reaves will once again be an absolutely crucial piece of the team’s success this season as they look to push themselves back into championship contention.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves looking to put on muscle this offseason

In order to help the Lakers on that path, Austin Reaves knows he needs to improve during the offseason. And while the guard will obviously continue to work on his overall game, his main focus this summer is getting physically stronger.

“I think the first thing is getting a little stronger upper body,” Reaves told Lakers Nation. “Lower body’s good and like you said last year I didn’t have that opportunity to take that full summer to really hit the weights and put on muscle up top really. That’s really I think all that I need.

“Going into my exit meetings, me and Rob talked about that and that was one thing that he wanted me to do was gain five or so pounds up top. Playing defense that helps and obviously getting around the basket, bumping people off it gives you opportunities to create more and-ones. That’s really the main thing, but other than that I just love basketball and I love sharpening my game in any way that I can. I want to get better all around.”

