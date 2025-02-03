Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releasing Rigorer AR2 Limited-Edition ‘Valentine’s Day’ Shoes

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has had a rise unlike any other player, going from undrafted free agent to borderline star in just a few years.

Playing for the Lakers certainly helps, but Reaves’ stardom has risen so much since his rookie year that he has his own signature shoe line with Rigorer. In December 2024, the duo introduced the Rigorer AR2, the long-awaited sequel to Reaves’ AR line. The Rigorer AR2 represents Reaves’ transformation into an elite NBA performer.

Now, Austin Reaves and Rigorer announce they are celebrating All-Star Weekend in San Francisco with a limited-edition AR2 ‘Valentine’s Day’ release—dropping February 8, 2025 at 8 a.m., exclusively on KICKS CREW and Rigorer.com for $100 USD.

KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR2 ‘Valentine’s Day’ release, leveraging the platform’s reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide. The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the US.

Following the success of the AR1 ‘Valentine’s Day’—the best-seller in Reaves’ signature line—this edition brings a fresh pink-and-white colorway with Valentine’s-inspired detailing. Engineered for elite performance, the AR2 features woven butterfly wing upper with breathability & lockdown support, full-length showtime foam tech midsole with 70% more energy return and anti-torsion TPU plate with enhanced stability for quick movements.

Austin Reaves discusses trust built with JJ Redick

Austin Reaves is enjoying a career year with the Lakers and a big reason for that has been new head coach JJ Redick trusting him with the ball in his hands more. Reaves recently discussed how he and Redick were able to build that trust so quickly.

“Yeah, I think it’s just, like you said, becoming closer. I mean, he can say anything to me. If it’s the middle of the game, he can sit there and cuss me out if he wants and I know it’s coming from a good place because I’ve spent so much time with him on a human level. So it’s really that. And he’s told me multiple times, if there’s a situation where I need to cuss him, he was like ‘Go ahead, I’m not going to hold anything against you. We’re both competitors and we both want to win.’ So that was really the main thing, we can always be honest with each other.”

Reaves should only continue to get better as he gets more reps with the ball in his hands.

