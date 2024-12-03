Lakers News: Austin Reaves Releasing Rigorer AR2 Signature Shoes

Austin Reaves has positioned himself as a mainstay for the Los Angeles Lakers due to his ability to play alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James. His performance through two seasons earned him a nice payday, a max contract accompanied by playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup that summer.

Now in his fourth season, Reaves is looking to take a further leap to support Davis as James defers more in his 22nd season. Last season, signed an extension with Rigorer and became a shareholder, paving the way for more signature shoes.

The AR1s were extremely popular when they launched, having sellouts in minutes. So, this time around there is going to be more demand as these shoes are high quality at an affordable price.

To kick off the second version of his signature shoe, KICKS CREW is releasing the first colorway, “Fusion,” which is priced at $120. This is a $20 increase from the AR1, meaning that Reaves and Rigorer collaborated on improving their product, which should make for even high quality shoes.

“I’m incredibly excited to unveil the Rigorer AR2. This shoe represents not just my growth as a player but also the evolution of our partnership with KICKS CREW. The theme continues to inspire me both on and off the court, reminding me of the transformation I’ve undergone to become the player I am today. I hope this story inspires all my fans and the next generation of players,” said Reaves when discussing the Rigorer AR2 unveiling.

This “Fusion” colorway, showcases a mismatched theme to this sneaker line. It features a vibrant pink and green hue design with reversed left and right pairs.

Some key features include a woven butterfly wing upper, offering breathability and lockdown support. Full-length foam tech midsole, offering a 70% more energy return than the AR1 for more enhanced cushioning. Full-length anti-torsion TPU plate, enhancing midfoot rigidity and improving torsional resistance, ensuring players stay secure through quick movements.

The Rigorer AR2 “Fusion” will be released at 8 a.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 7 exclusively on KICKSCREW.com and RIGORER.com. Fans can sign up on the AR2 event page to join the launch and be entered into a giveaway for three free pairs.

Austin Reaves: Lakers trying to be more physical defensively

Through this early part of the 2024-25 season, the Lakers have been a respectable offensive ball club. However, their team defense has been subpar, prompting concern as that end is usually L.A.’s calling card.

In light of these struggles, Austin Reaves shared that they are trying to be more physical defensively.

