Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reveals What LeBron James Explained To Him In Viral Meme Moment

Austin Reaves continues putting up strong performances for the Los Angeles Lakers in his rookie season, making his name more and more recognizable among the NBA community.

That recognition recently manifested itself in a form of a meme that Reaves and LeBron James became a part of after the victory over the Brooklyn Nets. A video showing the 23-year-old guard’s hilariously surprised reaction to James’ explanation of what would turn out to be an ATO went viral on social media earlier this week.

The four-time NBA champion joined in poking fun at Reaves, sharing a picture of the moment on Instagram and likening the pair to Iron Man and Spider-Man in the post.

The Lakers’ rookie said he wasn’t aware of how amusing his facial expression was until he went to the locker room and saw his phone filled with notifications.

“It was the first time I’ve ever been in a meme, I guess [laughs],” Reaves said.

“But we were just talking about an ATO. Coach had drew something up and I think it was just a big misunderstanding. There was no conflict involved, he was just talking like normal and just caught me off guard.

“I didn’t realize I did it, but definitely got in the locker room and my phone was blowing up. So I guess I just made a reaction to a conversation when I was a little confused.”

James will miss third straight game due to knee soreness

Reaves will have to wait before he and James can go viral again, as the 37-year-old forward will miss the clash with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

James has been sidelined since after Tuesday’s win over the Nets with knee soreness and his status remains listed as day-to-day. Anthony Davis might return to action after sitting out the loss to the Charlotte Hornets with wrist soreness.

