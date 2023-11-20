Lakers News: Austin Reaves Says Clutch 3-Pointer Against Rockets Came Down To Believing In Himself

Austin Reaves has had a bit of an up-and-down start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he has been much improved since being moved to a sixth man role. Reaves still often finishes games for the Lakers and he came up huge in their win Sunday night over the Houston Rockets.

Reaves finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists and his bucket came via a deep 3-pointer with just 24 seconds left to put the Lakers up by three. There was no hesitation from Reaves when LeBron James swung the ball to him and Reaves made it clear that he believes in himself in these moments.

“I just believe in myself,” the Lakers guard said when asked about his clutch shot. “Bron made a good pass, and I thought I was open. They kept telling me it was really deep. I don’t think I understood how far it was but just tried to get a good look and make a shot.”

Reaves might not have noticed, but everyone watching knew it and the fans inside the Crypto.com Arena exploded when it went through the net. Many also noticed Reaves pointing in the direction of Bronny James after the bucket, something which he confirmed was the case.

“Yeah, I’ seen him up clapping and celebrating,” the Lakers guard added. “In those moments, the adrenaline kind of takes over, and you just have fun with it. But yeah, that was towards him.”

The confidence that Reaves has in himself is what has gotten him to this point in his career. Many wouldn’t attempt a shot that deep and Reaves does seem to have expanded his range a bit this season, but the Lakers guard insisted that is not a focus for him.

“Oh, no, I just tried to take good shots,” Reaves noted. “Hopefully, make a lot more shots going for but just try to play the game the right way and take good shots, and do whatever I can do to help the team be successful.”

Ever since moving with the reserves, Reaves has been much more efficient, averaging 13.7 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 50.9% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. So whether he’s starting or coming off the bench, Reaves is continuing to be a big part of the Lakers’ success.

Austin Reaves plays the game ‘the same’ regardless of whether he starts

Reaves play has improved since moving to that bench role, but his style of play and focus hasn’t changed a bit. The Lakers guard made it clear that he tries to play the same way regardless of his role.

“I mean, basketball is basketball for me,” Reaves said. “Start, come off the bench, go play pickup back home. I try to play the same way regardless of the situation. And yeah, that’s really it.

