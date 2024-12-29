Lakers News: Austin Reaves Says Focus In Creating Advantage After Career Assist Night

Coming off his Christmas Day game-winner, Austin Reaves knew he needed to have another big night for the Los Angeles Lakers to beat the Sacramento Kings without LeBron James in the lineup.

Another big night is exactly what the Lakers. In fact, it was a career-night for Reaves as he finished with 26 points and six rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting while dishing out 16 assists, the highest mark of his career.

After the win, which clinched a series sweep for the Lakers over the Kings, Reaves explained his mindset offensively.

“Just create an advantage. If it’s for me, it’s for me. If it’s not, we want to get teams scrambling as much as possible,” he said. “That’s when I think that you could have really big quarter and games is when you get past your guy, swing into the corner, that guy X’s out, he swings into the wing, and he might drive that, and then backside, you get a three, you get a live to AD (Anthony Davis), so really just create an advantage.”

Reaves has really thrived in JJ Redick’s system this season, particularly as a passer. He talked about why he enjoys passing so much.

“I grew up, basically my whole life, until I went to college and I really enjoyed passing the ball,” Reaves said. “My freshman year and sophomore year high school, my brother was our best player on the high school team, and my job was to get him the ball. My freshman year, I might’ve averaged seven, eight (assists). My sophomore year, maybe 10, 11, but I really enjoyed creating for others, getting everybody going, and just helping the team be successful.

“It’s always been for me about just making the right play. And sometimes I don’t do that. Sometimes, I throw the ball to the other team, and doesn’t look good, but it worked out tonight.”

The emergence of Reaves has really helped ease the burden on James, which is necessary considering the latter is on the verge of turning 40.

Austin Reaves didn’t change mindset with LeBron James out

Austin Reaves was asked if he took a different approach to the Lakers’ win over the Kings with LeBron James out and he said that wasn’t the case.

“No, it’s really just playing the game the right way,” Reaves said. “I feel like my parents and my brother did a good job teaching me the game the right way. Pass it to the guy that’s open, and if he’s not open to shoot a shot, you can drive and kick and you can play advantage basketball, but it’s really just about playing the game the right way, trusting the offense, the system that we have.

“It’s never fun to not have Bron (LeBron James). He creates so much chaos and security for us. It’s a collective group. Everybody knows that they have to step up and do something to help us be successful.”

