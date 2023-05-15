Lakers News: Austin Reaves Says It’s ‘Special’ To Move Past Warriors & Advance To Western Conference Finals

After a grueling second-round series, the Los Angeles Lakers are moving on to the Western Conference Finals after dispatching the defending champion Golden State Warriors in six games.

Austin Reaves had a big night for the Lakers, pouring in 23 points to help send the defending champions home. Aside from scoring, Reaves was also instrumental in limiting Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, though he admitted he’s happy he doesn’t need to guard either of them anymore.

Beating a team like the Warriors is no easy feat, so Reaves expressed how big of a moment it was for him. “Ah man, this was special. I got a text from one of my really good friends before the series started right when we won last series against Memphis and he was just like, ‘No pressure, but you’re about to be in one of the most…the biggest rivalry of like my life.

“Ever since I think 2015, they’ve been just battling it out. Bron, Steph and then their whole core, so it’s special to get that win and to beat a team that’s so established, so good that they’ve won four rings in the past 10 years or whatever. It’s just great. Also, I have my brother here he flew in from Germany so it was just a special moment for me.”

The second-year guard later got emotional describing what it’s been like for him to advance through the playoffs with his teammates. “It’s special. Like I said, I have my brother here, my mom’s here. I don’t know. I can’t really explain it, but it was not emotional like tears-wise but the feeling when we subbed out with three minute to go was very special.

“To do it with a group of guys like this, you know we go back and Dennis gets kicked out of the game for getting two techs and he’s jumping around in the back celebrating. Everybody’s celebrating everybody’s success, so just to be a part of that is special and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Reaves has seen what it’s like at rock bottom with the Lakers, but to now be in a position to win an NBA title must be overwhelming. He’s been an integral part to the purple and gold’s success, and it’ll be exciting to see how he performs when the lights get even brighter.

LeBron James knows the Warriors organization better than anyone, and so he offered his respect to them after such a hard-fought series.

